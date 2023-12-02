Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, December 2, 2023)

It's the most wonderful time of year — well, kind of. While other streamers have seen a wave of holiday movies topping their charts, Netflix only has one Christmas movie in its top 5. Meanwhile, new original movies, like Leo and Family Switch, seem to be big hits. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Best. Christmas. Ever!' Official Synopsis: "Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect."

4. 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' Official Synopsis: "Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell). A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda's life. Bray reignites the family's spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret — one that will change everything."

3. 'The Silencing' Official Synopsis: "A reformed hunter becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he sets out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago."

2. 'Leo' Official Synopsis: "Actor and comedian Adam Sandler delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..."