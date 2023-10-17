Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, October 16, 2023)

A sizable shakeup is causing movement in the Netflix top 5. While titles like Reptile and 1995's Casper are still hanging strong, the Octavia Spencer horror movie Ma was bumped out of the chart. In its place is a Melissa McCarthy title that Netflix subscribers pushed into the No. 1 slot. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Casper' Official Synopsis: "'Ghost therapist' Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) and his daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), have been hired by Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) and her partner-in-slime, Dibs (Eric Idle), to get rid of the spirits at drafty, old Whipstaff Manor. Sure enough, the place is haunted by The Ghostly Trio-Stretch, Stinkie and Fatso-who don't believe "fleshies" should come anywhere near their haunted domain. But Kat soon meets another, very different kind of spirit: Casper, a good-natured ghost who's just looking for a friend. Can they all learn to live with each other? With dazzling special effects and undeniable humor, it's a family friendly adventure that's ghostly fun for everyone!"

4. 'American Made' Official Synopsis: "Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, in this thriller based on the outrageous true story of Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history."

3. 'Reptile' Official Synopsis: "Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."

2. 'Deliver Us From Evil' Official Synopsis: "Deliver Us From Evil tells the story of a New York police officer (Eric Bana) and unconventional priest Mendoza (Edgar Ramírez) who join forces to investigate a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. Together they must combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city before it's too late. Filled with action and thrilling suspense, the film is inspired by the actual accounts of NYPD Sergeant Ralph Sarchie."