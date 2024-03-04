Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, March 4, 2024)

Another original Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler just hit Netflix, and, like most Sandler projects on the service, it's a hit. Sandler has taken over the No. 1 spot, overtaking the new Code 8 sequel, among other titles. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Legend of Hercules' Official Synopsis: "Born under a prophecy that he would overthrow the king and restore peace, Hercules must survive the trials standing between him and his destiny." prevnext

4. 'Mea Culpa' Official Synopsis: "A criminal defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) agrees to defend a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. But when desire takes hold, her big case takes a dangerous turn." prevnext

3. 'Code 8' Official Synopsis: "In a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, a desperate young man possessing special powers clashes with a militarized police force after committing a series of crimes." prevnext

2. 'Code 8 Part II' Official Synopsis: "In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor's attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he's forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9's to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?" prevnext