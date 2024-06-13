Glen Powell's Hit Man has some serious competition on the Netflix movie chart, including some all-ages favorites and a buzzy true crime documentary. However, the action-comedy is holding strong. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'How to Rob a Bank' Official Synopsis: "In this true-crime documentary, a charismatic rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented string of bank robberies straight out of the movies."

4. 'Home' Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."

3. 'Wonder' Official Synopsis: "Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out."

2. 'Under Paris' Official Synopsis: "Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. "