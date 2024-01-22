Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, January 22, 2024)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out of the Netflix top 5, making room for titles starring Hollywood legends Dennis Quaid and Sylvester Stallone. Elsewhere, a new Kevin Hart flick and a forgotten Margot Robbie movie are still hanging around. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Escape Plan: The Extractors' Official Synopsis: "Screen legend Sylvester Stallone kicks this explosive action tale into high gear. After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin's girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out."

4. 'Lift' Official Synopsis: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet."

3. 'Queenpins' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted 'Queenpins' of pink collar crime."

2. 'The Hill' Official Synopsis: "The Hill is an inspiring, true story of baseball phenomenon Rickey Hill (Colin Ford). The son of a small-town traveling pastor (Dennis Quaid), Rickey shows an extraordinary talent for baseball despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. Driven by his faith and love of the sport, he continues to play against his father's wishes. But when a scout for the major league (Scott Glenn) arrives, he must overcome his worsening condition and the division it causes in his family in order to fulfill his dream of playing professional baseball."