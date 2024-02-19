Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, February 19, 2024)

Netflix's romantic comedy Players got a post-Valentine's Day bump, but it's now lost the No. 1 spot to a hit horror movie. Elsewhere, Orion and the Dark gets replaced by a historical film. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser." prevnext

4. 'Einstein and the Bomb' Official Synopsis: "Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living." prevnext

3. 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' Official Synopsis: "Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk." prevnext

2. 'Players' Official Synopsis: "New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with her friends (Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney)... But when she unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis) she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Because with this group, love is a team sport." prevnext