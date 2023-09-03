Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Sunday, September 3, 2023)

With another weekend in the books, there have been some big shakeups in the Netflix top 10. The movie chart is filled with fresh titles. Curiously only three Netflix originals are in the top 10 right now, and two of those — The Monkey King and Choose Love — are almost on the way out. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Choose Love' Official Synopsis: "Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She's got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it's Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, 'the one that got away,' the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous "Truth or Dare." What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don't always play out like you think!"

9. 'The Monkey King' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, THE MONKEY KING is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and Monkey's greatest foe of all —his own ego!"

8. 'Fences Official Synopsis: "Some people build fences to keep people out – and other people build fences to keep people in. Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Viola Davis deliver the year's most powerful performances in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fences. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, the film takes a passionate look at former Negro-league baseball player Troy Maxson (Washington) as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world that threatens to push him down. Washington's directorial triumph pulses with the universal truths of love, forgiveness, and happiness despite what lies beyond your own fence."

7. 'Big George Foreman' Official Synopsis: "The miraculous story of the once and future heavyweight champion of the world. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channels his anger into becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that takes him from the ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggle, he reclaims his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable heavyweight champion ever. "

6. 'Hacksaw Ridge' Official Synopsis: "Andrew Garfield stars as pacifistic WWII hero Desmond T. Doss, who saved 75 men at the Battle of Okinawa without ever firing a weapon."

5. 'Arrival' Official Synopsis: "When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team – led by expert translator Louise Banks (Academy Award nominee Amy Adams) – races against time to decipher their intent. As tensions mount between fearful governments, Banks discovers the aliens' true purpose and, to avert global war, takes a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker co-star in this mesmerizing masterpiece with a mind-blowing ending."

4. 'Snitch' Official Synopsis: "In the action thriller SNITCH, Dwayne Johnson stars as a father whose teenage son is wrongly accused of a drug distribution crime and is looking at a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years. Desperate and determined to rescue his son at all costs, he makes a deal with the U.S. Attorney (Susan Sarandon) to work as an undercover informant and infiltrate a drug cartel on a dangerous mission – risking everything, including his family and his own life."

3. 'Couples Retreat' Official Synopsis: "Vince Vaughn leads an all-star cast in the laugh-out-loud comedy about eight friends whose vacation in paradise is one they'll never forget. Their group-rate vacation comes at a price when they discover that participation in the resort's unconventional couples therapy activities is anything but optional."

2. 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' Official Synopsis: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."