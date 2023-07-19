Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Wednesday, July 19, 2023)

If the rankings are any indication, Netflix appears to have a new hit documentary on its hands with UNKNOWN: Cave of Bones. The film, which documents "the world's oldest graveyard," debuted in the top 10 on Tuesday, and it's already climbing. Elsewhere in the Netflix top 10, originals like Nimona and Bird Box: Barcelona are still bringing in views — even though some outside studio favorites, such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, seem to be pleasing audiences of all ages at high rates. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Nimona' Official Synopsis: "When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. "Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, NIMONA is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated, New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson."

9. 'The Tutor' Official Synopsis: "An in-demand tutor is assigned to instruct a billionaire's son from their New York waterfront estate. But what should be a straightforward job is complicated by the student's disturbing obsession with him, threatening to expose his darkest secrets."

8. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "When 7-year-old Tim discovers his new brother is a suit-wearing executive, he reluctantly agrees to team up with the Boss Baby on a secret mission filled with laughs and adventure!"

7. '65' Official Synopsis: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods."

6. 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' Official Synopsis: "Two overly imaginative pranksters, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he's a superhero named Captain Underpants."

5. 'The Out-Laws' Official Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

4. 'UNKNOWN: Cave of Bones' Official Synopsis: "In South Africa's Cradle of Humankind, Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world's oldest graveyard – and it's not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals – it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief."

3. 'Bird Box Barcelona' Official Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

2. 'Ride Along' Official Synopsis: "A motor-mouthed high-school security guard joins his prospective brother-in-law, a decorated police detective, on a shift along the mean streets of Atlanta and learns that life on the force is no picnic in this action comedy from director Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man). Ben (Kevin Hart) longs to marry his gorgeous girlfriend Angela (Tika Sumpter), but before he can propose he must first get the approval of her tough-as-nails brother James (Ice Cube), a top detective in the Atlanta Police Department. "When aspiring police officer Ben gets accepted into the academy, he finally musters the courage to ask for James' blessings. Still unconvinced that Ben has what it takes to provide for his beloved baby sister, James invites Ben on a ride-along through the toughest parts of town. At first James' efforts to terrify the young trainee go perfectly according to plan, but once the pair incur the wrath of Atlanta's most feared criminal, all bets are off. John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne co-star."