Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Wednesday, August 30, 2023)

While you will still see family-friendly animated titles The Monkey King, Despicable Me and The Boss Baby in Netflix's top 10, there is another animated film that is surely causing some confusion. Sausage Party has busted into the chart, meaning that some people will put it on thinking it's a silly animated family flick, only to discover that it's extremely raunchy. Elsewhere, recent chart hits like The Pope's Excorcist and The Big Short hang on. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Can You See Us' Official Synopsis: "Rejected by his father at birth, a boy with albinism navigates a childhood of bullying, tragedy and cautious hope in this coming-of-age drama."

9. 'The Pope's Exorcist' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe; 2000, Best Actor, Gladiator), The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden."

8. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "Seven-year-old Tim suddenly finds his share of parental love plummeting when his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) arrives — wearing a suit and toting a briefcase — and makes it clear to everyone that he's in charge. But when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is on a secret mission, he reluctantly agrees to team up with his pint-sized sibling for an epic adventure that might just change the world!"

7. 'Killer Book Club Official Synopsis: "Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret. Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim.... or the killer."

6. 'Despicable Me 2' Official Synopsis: "Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League."

5. 'The Monkey King' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, THE MONKEY KING is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and Monkey's greatest foe of all —his own ego!"

4. 'Sausage Party' Official Synopsis: "In this R-rated CG-animated movie, one sausage leads a group of supermarket products on a quest to discover the truth about their existence and what really happens when they become chosen to leave the grocery store. The film features the vocal talents of some of today's best comedy stars – Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, and Salma Hayek."

3. 'The Big Short' Official Synopsis: "When four outsiders saw what the big banks, media and government refused to, the global collapse of the economy, they had an idea: The Big Short. Their bold investment leads them into the dark underbelly of modern banking where they must question everyone and everything."

2. 'Big George Foreman' Official Synopsis: "The miraculous story of the once and future heavyweight champion of the world. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channels his anger into becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that takes him from the ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggle, he reclaims his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable heavyweight champion ever. "