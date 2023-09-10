Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Sunday, September 10, 2023)

Talk about an unexpected comeback! While we're used to seeing titles starring the Minions characters in Netflix's top 10, another cartoon favorite is taking over. A movie starring Woody Woodpecker is making big moves on the Netflix chart today, in addition to some other familiar titles. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Despicable Me 2' Official Synopsis: "Now that Gru has traded evil for parenthood, he's trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. When the Anti-Villain League – an organization dedicated to fighting evil – sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, he'll have to use his despicable skills for good."

9. 'Arrival' Official Synopsis: "When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team – led by expert translator Louise Banks (Academy Award nominee Amy Adams) – races against time to decipher their intent. As tensions mount between fearful governments, Banks discovers the aliens' true purpose and, to avert global war, takes a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker co-star in this mesmerizing masterpiece with a mind-blowing ending."

8. 'Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America' Official Synopsis: "Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history's most horrific child sexual abuse scandals."

7. 'The Eagle' Official Synopsis: "In 2nd-Century Britain, two men – master and slave – venture beyond the edge of the known world on a dangerous and obsessive quest that will push them beyond the boundaries of loyalty and betrayal, friendship and hatred, deceit and heroism...The Roman epic adventure The Eagle is directed by Kevin Macdonald and produced by Duncan Kenworthy. Jeremy Brock has adapted the screenplay from Rosemary Sutcliff's classic novel The Eagle of the Ninth."

6. 'Don't Worry Darling' Official Synopsis: "In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."

5. 'Dredd' Official Synopsis: "The future America is an irradiated waste land. On its East Coast, running from Boston to Washington DC, lies Mega City One- a vast, violent metropolis where criminals rule the chaotic streets. The only force of order lies with the urban cops called 'Judges' who possess the combined powers of judge, jury and instant executioner. Known and feared throughout the city, Dredd (Karl Urban) is the ultimate Judge, challenged with ridding the city of its latest scourge — a dangerous drug epidemic that has users of 'Slo-Mo' experiencing reality at a fraction of its normal speed."

4. 'Snitch' Official Synopsis: "In the action thriller SNITCH, Dwayne Johnson stars as a father whose teenage son is wrongly accused of a drug distribution crime and is looking at a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years. Desperate and determined to rescue his son at all costs, he makes a deal with the U.S. Attorney (Susan Sarandon) to work as an undercover informant and infiltrate a drug cartel on a dangerous mission – risking everything, including his family and his own life."

3. 'Love Again' Official Synopsis: "What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

2. 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' Official Synopsis: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."