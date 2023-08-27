Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Sunday, August 27, 2023)

Despicable Me, The Boss Baby and more catalog titles are still in the top 10, but some originals are breaking in. Two new interesting titles are The Monkey King and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, and they're making a big splash on the Netflix top 10. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'River Wild' Official Synopsis: "Joey (Leighton Meester) fears there could be trouble ahead after her brother Gray (Taran Killam) invites Trevor (Adam Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled past, on their whitewater rafting adventure with two tourists. Once they become stranded in raging rapids, the thrill-seeking trip quickly turns from exciting to utterly terrifying as the rafters are trapped in a desperate fight for their lives, all while someone seems intent on sabotage to ensure shocking secrets stay buried. To survive the wild river, Joey will have to face her fears, and everyone will have to develop killer instincts before they're torn apart by deception aboard the raft, or by deadly waters wreaking havoc all around them."

9. 'Despicable Me' Official Synopsis: "Vying to be 'World's Greatest Villain,' Gru and his crew of hilarious minions plot the crime of the century: steal the moon – but he meets his match when three little girls steal his heart."

8. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "Seven-year-old Tim suddenly finds his share of parental love plummeting when his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) arrives — wearing a suit and toting a briefcase — and makes it clear to everyone that he's in charge. But when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is on a secret mission, he reluctantly agrees to team up with his pint-sized sibling for an epic adventure that might just change the world!"

7. 'Brotherly Love' Official Synopsis: "A brother in the Catholic Church has to choose between the man he loves and his vow of chastity."

6. 'The Big Short' Official Synopsis: "When four outsiders saw what the big banks, media and government refused to, the global collapse of the economy, they had an idea: The Big Short. Their bold investment leads them into the dark underbelly of modern banking where they must question everyone and everything."

5. 'Despicable Me 2' Official Synopsis: "Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League."

4. 'Heart of Stone' Official Synopsis: "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart. "

3. 'The Pope's Exorcist' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe; 2000, Best Actor, Gladiator), The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden."

2. 'The Monkey King' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, THE MONKEY KING is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and Monkey's greatest foe of all —his own ego!"