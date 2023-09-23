Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Sunday, September 10, 2023)

Netflix's top 10 features some family favorties this weekend, including the recent Woody Woodpecker movie, Sing 2 and The Boss Baby. However, the big battle is for the No. 1 spot. Netflix has a fresh new original, Love at First Sight, going up against The Wolf of Wall Street, a modern classic with renewed interest due to the upcoming Martin Scorsese/Leonardo Dicaprio collaboration Killers of the Flower Moon. Who came out on top? Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Sing 2' Official Synopsis: "All your favorite singing, dancing all-stars from Illumination's Sing return in the definitive feel-good event of the year. The ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his cast have big dreams of staging their most dazzling show yet in the glittering entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. There's just one hitch: They must persuade the world's most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, to join them. Rosita, Ash, Johnny, Meena and Gunter return with all-new characters, spectacular hit songs and electrifying performances in Sing 2, a comedy about the emotional healing power of music."

9. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "Seven-year-old Tim Templeton suddenly finds his share of parental love plummeting when his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) arrives—wearing a suit and toting a briefcase—and makes it clear to everyone that he's in charge. But when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is on a secret mission, he reluctantly agrees to team up with his pint-sized sibling for an epic adventure that might just change the world!"

8. 'Despicable Me 2' Official Synopsis: "Now that Gru has traded evil for parenthood, he's trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. When the Anti-Villain League – an organization dedicated to fighting evil – sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, he'll have to use his despicable skills for good."

7. 'Cry Macho' Official Synopsis: "From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood's uplifting and poignant drama Cry Macho. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption."

6. 'Matilda' Official Synopsis: "See the world from a kid's-eye view with MATILDA, a modern fairytale that mixes hilarious humor with the magical message of love. Mrs. Doubtfire's Mara Wilson stars as Matilda, a super-smart little girl who's woefully misunderstood by her parents (Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman), her brother, and an evil school principal. But with the help of a brave best friend and a wonderful teacher, Matilda discovers she doesn't have to get mad to get even."

5. 'Woody Woodpecker' Official Synopsis: "Woody Woodpecker is back with his signature laugh, wacky antics and wisecracks in this first ever live-action/animated film. Woody must protect his forest home from Lance Walters (Timothy Omundson), who starts building his dream mansion in the forest with his son, Tommy, and fiancée, Vanessa (Thaila Ayala). To make matters worse, he must avoid the clutches of two grizzly poachers. With a series of crazy hijinks to sabotage their plans, Woody proves he'll stop at nothing to defend his turf. Get ready for big laughs in this hilarious comedy about everyone's favorite woodpecker!"

4. 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' Official Synopsis: "The family you love is back! Written by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos, the story jumps forward 10 years. Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) have been married a long time and their relationship has lost some of its spark. Like most mothers, Toula is at odds with her 17-year-old daughter, Paris, and trying to find time for herself and husband. Just like Toula is to her parents, Paris is everything to Toula and Ian. But Paris is not content to be relegated to everyone's thoughts of what constitutes a good Greek girl. As she grapples with her family's expectations of her, a Portokalos family secret will bring three generations of family members together for an even bigger and Greeker wedding!"

3. 'Jaane Jaan' Official Synopsis: "When a single mom's abusive husband ends up dead, her next door neighbor unexpectedly offers to help cover up the crime. But his perfect plan is thwarted when an eager cop shows up determined to get to the truth. Soon, they develop a love triangle that threatens to unravel the lives of everyone involved. Directed and written by Sujoy Ghosh (Kahaani, Badla), the Bollywood noir thriller Suspect X (aka Jaane Jaan) stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma."

2. 'The Wolf of Wall Street' Official Synopsis: "Belfort, a Long Island penny stockbroker who served 20 months in prison for refusing to cooperate in a massive 1990s securities fraud case that involved widespread corruption on Wall Street and in the corporate banking world, including mob infiltration."