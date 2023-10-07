Netflix Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 7, 2023)

Netflix's top 5 movies right now are mostly original titles that have been building buzz. Reptile and Nowhere, as well as newcomer Fair Play, are quick hits, but they're getting some season competition in the form of the 1995 Casper the Friendly Ghost movie. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Last Vegas' Official Synopsis: "Four best friends in their late-60's decide to escape retirement and throw a Las Vegas bachelor party for the only one of them who has remained single."

4. 'Casper' Official Synopsis: "'Ghost therapist' Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) and his daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), have been hired by Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) and her partner-in-slime, Dibs (Eric Idle), to get rid of the spirits at drafty, old Whipstaff Manor. Sure enough, the place is haunted by The Ghostly Trio-Stretch, Stinkie and Fatso-who don't believe "fleshies" should come anywhere near their haunted domain. But Kat soon meets another, very different kind of spirit: Casper, a good-natured ghost who's just looking for a friend. Can they all learn to live with each other? With dazzling special effects and undeniable humor, it's a family friendly adventure that's ghostly fun for everyone!"

3. 'Nowhere' Official Synopsis: "Mia (Anna Castillo) is a pregnant woman who, together with her husband, flees a totalitarian country hiding in a sea container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mia will face every issue to save her daughter's life and reunite with her partner."

2. 'Reptile' Official Synopsis: "Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."