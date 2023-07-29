Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Saturday, July 29, 2023)

Family movies continue to dominate on Netflix, with a load of kid-friendly animated movies taking over the Netflix top 10. While Puss in Boots: The Last Wish continues to bring in steady viewers, catalog staples like Sing 2 and The Boss Baby are joining the party as well. Meanwhile, recent originals like The Out-Laws and They Cloned Tyrone are still hanging around. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Sing 2' Official Synopsis: "All your favorite singing, dancing all-stars from Illumination's Sing return in the definitive feel-good event of the year. The ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his cast have big dreams of staging their most dazzling show yet in the glittering entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. There's just one hitch: They must persuade the world's most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, to join them. Rosita, Ash, Johnny, Meena and Gunter return with all-new characters, spectacular hit songs and electrifying performances in Sing 2, a comedy about the emotional healing power of music." prevnext

9. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "Seven-year-old Tim suddenly finds his share of parental love plummeting when his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) arrives — wearing a suit and toting a briefcase — and makes it clear to everyone that he's in charge. But when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is on a secret mission, he reluctantly agrees to team up with his pint-sized sibling for an epic adventure that might just change the world!" prevnext

8. 'Bird Box Barcelona' Official Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows." prevnext

7. 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' Official Synopsis: "Two overly imaginative pranksters, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he's a superhero named Captain Underpants." prevnext

6. 'The Out-Laws' Official Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws." prevnext

5. 'Ride Along' Official Synopsis: "A motor-mouthed high-school security guard joins his prospective brother-in-law, a decorated police detective, on a shift along the mean streets of Atlanta and learns that life on the force is no picnic in this action comedy from director Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man). Ben (Kevin Hart) longs to marry his gorgeous girlfriend Angela (Tika Sumpter), but before he can propose he must first get the approval of her tough-as-nails brother James (Ice Cube), a top detective in the Atlanta Police Department. "When aspiring police officer Ben gets accepted into the academy, he finally musters the courage to ask for James' blessings. Still unconvinced that Ben has what it takes to provide for his beloved baby sister, James invites Ben on a ride-along through the toughest parts of town. At first James' efforts to terrify the young trainee go perfectly according to plan, but once the pair incur the wrath of Atlanta's most feared criminal, all bets are off. John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne co-star." prevnext

4. 'UNKNOWN: Cosmic Time Machine' Official Synopsis: "With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA's ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe." prevnext

3. 'Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case' Official Synopsis: "When 21-year old British Air hostess Lucie Blackman leaves her life in London to move to Tokyo for an adventurous year of exploration – her parents and friends never imagine that just three weeks later, she will vanish without a trace. What follows is an intricate international investigation to find Lucie – led by a team of tenacious Japanese detectives. This gripping true crime feature is told both through the fascinating inside track of the investigation – as well as the emotional lens of Lucie's father who never gives up on finding his daughter alive. Their journey against the clock takes them through the seedy heart of Tokyo's dark underbelly and ultimately to the tragic truth about her brutal murder at the hands of one of the country's most reprehensible sexual predators." prevnext

2. 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Official Synopsis: "For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. "Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault). "In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)." prevnext