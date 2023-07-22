Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Saturday, July 22, 2023)

The biggest change in Netflix viewing habits happens on weekends, and this week is no different. They Cloned Tyrone has it Netflix and the entire top 10 movies chart has shifted as a result. The new sci-fi flick — which stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris — has made a very strong debut on the chart. There's also a new documentary entry, The Deepest Breath, on the list. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "When 7-year-old Tim discovers his new brother is a suit-wearing executive, he reluctantly agrees to team up with the Boss Baby on a secret mission filled with laughs and adventure!"

9. '65' Official Synopsis: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods."

8. 'The Deepest Breath' Official Synopsis: "A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards – and inescapable risks – of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean."

7. 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' Official Synopsis: "Two overly imaginative pranksters, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he's a superhero named Captain Underpants."

6. 'UNKNOWN: Cave of Bones' Official Synopsis: "In South Africa's Cradle of Humankind, Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world's oldest graveyard – and it's not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals – it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief."

5. 'The Out-Laws' Official Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

4. 'Bird Box Barcelona' Official Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

3. 'Ride Along' Official Synopsis: "A motor-mouthed high-school security guard joins his prospective brother-in-law, a decorated police detective, on a shift along the mean streets of Atlanta and learns that life on the force is no picnic in this action comedy from director Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man). Ben (Kevin Hart) longs to marry his gorgeous girlfriend Angela (Tika Sumpter), but before he can propose he must first get the approval of her tough-as-nails brother James (Ice Cube), a top detective in the Atlanta Police Department. "When aspiring police officer Ben gets accepted into the academy, he finally musters the courage to ask for James' blessings. Still unconvinced that Ben has what it takes to provide for his beloved baby sister, James invites Ben on a ride-along through the toughest parts of town. At first James' efforts to terrify the young trainee go perfectly according to plan, but once the pair incur the wrath of Atlanta's most feared criminal, all bets are off. John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne co-star."

2. 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Official Synopsis: "For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. "Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault). "In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."