Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Saturday, August 5, 2023)

Netflix's top 10 shakeups continue, with several recent hits off the chart. Recent hits like They Cloned Tyrone and The Out-Laws and Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case are off the movie chart in favor of licensed titles like Fast Five and River Wild. Meanwhile, Hidden Strike, Happiness For Beginners and Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie are still hanging around the top part of the standings. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Soulcatcher' Official Synopsis: "A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device."

9. 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Official Synopsis: "For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. "Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault). "In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

8. 'River Wild' Official Synopsis: "Joey (Leighton Meester) fears there could be trouble ahead after her brother Gray (Taran Killam) invites Trevor (Adam Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled past, on their whitewater rafting adventure with two tourists. Once they become stranded in raging rapids, the thrill-seeking trip quickly turns from exciting to utterly terrifying as the rafters are trapped in a desperate fight for their lives, all while someone seems intent on sabotage to ensure shocking secrets stay buried. To survive the wild river, Joey will have to face her fears, and everyone will have to develop killer instincts before they're torn apart by deception aboard the raft, or by deadly waters wreaking havoc all around them."

7. 'Fast Five' Official Synopsis: "Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and a reunion of franchise all-stars are hunted across Rio de Janeiro by a relentless federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) as they attempt an insane $100 million heist."

6. 'Paradise' Official Synopsis: "Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company. Max and Elena live an almost perfect life. But when the couple is faced with unexpected insurance claims that they can't pay, everything changes in an instant. To pay off their debts, Elena (Marlene Tanzcik) must "pay" 40 years of her life. Robbed of their future together, the two stand in front of the ruins of their life. Max (Kostja Ullmann), who works for AEON, tries everything he can to get Elena's lost years back. But nothing will ever be as it was."

5. 'Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food ' Official Synopsis: "A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, POISONED: THE DIRTY TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FOOD exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like e. Coli and salmonella. "

4. 'Fatale' Official Synopsis: "After a wild one-night stand, successful sports agent Derrick (Michael Ealy) watches his perfect life unwind when he discovers the mysterious woman he risked everything for is a police detective (Hilary Swank) who has entangled him in her latest investigation. In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, Derrick will desperately try to put the pieces together, plunging him into a dangerously unpredictable game of cat and mouse that risks his family, his career, and even his life."

3. 'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie' Official Synopsis: "The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."

2. 'Happiness For Beginners' Official Synopsis: "Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the 'Adventure of a Lifetime!' The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found."