Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Monday, July 31, 2023)

Several of the big Netflix titles from the past month are sliding down the chart due to a crop of fresh additions. Mainly, the action movie Hidden Strike, starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, is racking up lots of watches, taking over the chart. Netflix also has an original hit on its hands with Happiness For Beginners, the romantic comedy starring Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and The Office's Ellie Kemper. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'UNKNOWN: Cosmic Time Machine' Official Synopsis: "With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA's ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe."

9. 'Ride Along' Official Synopsis: "A motor-mouthed high-school security guard joins his prospective brother-in-law, a decorated police detective, on a shift along the mean streets of Atlanta and learns that life on the force is no picnic in this action comedy from director Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man). Ben (Kevin Hart) longs to marry his gorgeous girlfriend Angela (Tika Sumpter), but before he can propose he must first get the approval of her tough-as-nails brother James (Ice Cube), a top detective in the Atlanta Police Department. "When aspiring police officer Ben gets accepted into the academy, he finally musters the courage to ask for James' blessings. Still unconvinced that Ben has what it takes to provide for his beloved baby sister, James invites Ben on a ride-along through the toughest parts of town. At first James' efforts to terrify the young trainee go perfectly according to plan, but once the pair incur the wrath of Atlanta's most feared criminal, all bets are off. John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne co-star."

8. 'The Out-Laws' Official Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

7. 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Official Synopsis: "For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. "Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault). "In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

6. 'Paradise' Official Synopsis: "Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company. Max and Elena live an almost perfect life. But when the couple is faced with unexpected insurance claims that they can't pay, everything changes in an instant. To pay off their debts, Elena (Marlene Tanzcik) must "pay" 40 years of her life. Robbed of their future together, the two stand in front of the ruins of their life. Max (Kostja Ullmann), who works for AEON, tries everything he can to get Elena's lost years back. But nothing will ever be as it was."

5. 'Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case' Official Synopsis: "When 21-year old British Air hostess Lucie Blackman leaves her life in London to move to Tokyo for an adventurous year of exploration – her parents and friends never imagine that just three weeks later, she will vanish without a trace. What follows is an intricate international investigation to find Lucie – led by a team of tenacious Japanese detectives. This gripping true crime feature is told both through the fascinating inside track of the investigation – as well as the emotional lens of Lucie's father who never gives up on finding his daughter alive. Their journey against the clock takes them through the seedy heart of Tokyo's dark underbelly and ultimately to the tragic truth about her brutal murder at the hands of one of the country's most reprehensible sexual predators."

4. 'They Cloned Tyrone' Official Synopsis: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

3. 'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie' Official Synopsis: "The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."

2. 'Happiness For Beginners' Official Synopsis: "Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the 'Adventure of a Lifetime!' The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found."