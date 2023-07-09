Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (July 9, 2023)

Netflix's top 10 for today is a wild one. There are some massive action flicks in there, with release dates ranging from decades ago to just earlier in 2023. There's also a fair share of comedies and even one animated adventure for the whole family. On the other end of the spectrum, there's a terrifying horror picture — Run Rabbit Run — that's been blowing up in recent weeks. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the movies.)

10. 'WHAM!' Official Synopsis: "In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – 'Club Tropicana,' 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,' 'Freedom,' 'I'm Your Man' and of course 'Last Christmas.' "Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew's personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars."

9. 'Annihilation' Official Synopsis: "Lena (Natalie Portman), a biologist and former solider, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband (Oscar Isaac) inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline."

8. 'Run Rabbit Run' Official Synopsis: "As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past. Starring Sarah Snook (Succession, The Beautiful Lie), Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman (Thai Cave Rescue, The Serpent, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Greta Scacchi (Darby & Joan, The Shepherd)."

7. 'Rush Hour' Official Synopsis: "The fastest hands in the East meet the biggest mouth in the West when legendary martial arts daredevil Jackie Chan teams with comedic powerhouse Chris Tucker in Rush Hour. When Hong Kong police detective inspector Lee's (Chan) favorite pupil is kidnapped in America, the dedicated cop and martial arts genius travels to the United States to find her. Unhappy to have a meddling outsider, the FBI assigns reckless, arrogant and infuriating LAPD detective James Carter (Tucker) to baby-sit Lee--and keep him away from the investigation. But these two very different cops will stop at nothing to find the missing girl."

6. 'Extraction 2' Official Synopsis: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. "Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring."

5. 'Nimona' Official Synopsis: "When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. "Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, NIMONA is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated, New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson."

4. 'White House Down' Official Synopsis: "Capitol Policeman John Cale (Channing Tatum) has just been denied his dream job with the Secret Service of protecting President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx). Not wanting to let down his little girl with the news, he takes her on a tour of the White House, during which the complex is overtaken by a heavily armed paramilitary group. Now, with the nation's government falling into chaos and time running out, it's up to Cale to save the president, his daughter, and the country. Co-starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins and James Woods."

3. 'Titanic' Official Synopsis: "Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar-nominee Kate Winslet light up the screen as Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival. From acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron comes a tale of forbidden love and courage in the face of disaster that triumphs as a true cinematic masterpiece."

2. '65' Official Synopsis: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods."