Netflix's 'The Witcher' Reportedly Ending After Season 5

Netflix shocked the world when it decided to go on with The Witcher even after losing its biggest star, but it may not go on for too long. According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, the show will most likely end with Season 5. This would leave it quite a bit shorter than the novels it is based on.

Netflix is getting the gears in motion again now that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is over. The writing team for The Witcher is back to work, and they are not just preparing one season. Sources close to the production told Redanian Intelligence that they plan to film Season 4 and Season 5 back-to-back, with a minimal break in between. That is still the plan, and if it sounds like the makings of a finale, that may not be a mistake. The insiders say that Season 5 will wrap up this version of Geralt's story.

So far, Netflix has not commented on these reports and there is no official confirmation – nor even a hint from the people directly involved. So far, the TV show has covered material from the first five Witcher books, omitting some material, changing some and adding in new material here and there. However, those changes and omissions were easier in the beginning when they were adapting the three short story collections that introduce Geralt. When it comes to The Witcher Saga, they have only adapted three books, with three more to go.

For those unaware, The Witcher is based on a series of fantasy novels and stories originally written in Polish by author Andrzej Sapkowski. The short stories were published in three collectiosn in 1990, 1992 and 1993, and were largely episodic. Sapkowski then wrote five novels called The Witcher Saga, tying in characters, events and themes from his earlier stories. In 2013, he wrote a stand-alone novel called Season of Storms as well. The Witcher was adapted into a video game series that made it popular in the English-speaking world, so between the various translations and mediums, fans' conception of what is "canon" can vary widely.

Sapkowski's novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. The video games are available on most major platforms as well. The Netflix original series is streaming now along with two spinoffs. The Witcher Season 4 begins filming in 2024, with no release date yet.