Netflix Saves Beloved Sci-Fi Series From Cancellation

After Paramount+ dropped 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' Netflix not only became the new home for the series but picked it up for new episodes.

Sci-fi fans of all ages were devastated when Paramount+ canceled Star Trek: Prodigy in the summer of 2023, but now the series is back with an unexpected new home. Netflix secured a deal to stream the show after it was dropped from Paramount+, with the chance to produce new episodes if it did well. According to a report by The Wrap, as the streamer announced 20 new episodes premiering later in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy premiered in October of 2021 on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, targeting younger audiences in the hopes of creating new fans for one of the most enduring franchises of our time. The show aired one season consisting of 20 episodes, and while there were reports of a second season in the works it was sadly canceled in the summer of 2023. It was also dropped from the Paramount+ catalog all together, leaving fans with no access to the existing episodes. Netflix licensed the show which meant it would at least have a new streaming home, but the company also issued a press release with showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman not long after.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," they said. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," added actress Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway. Prodigy's removal was a part of Paramount+'s integration with Showtime, giving the company the option to shop some shows around to other distributors. Other shows in that package such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have not resurfaced yet.

Prodigy begins in the year 2383 – five years after the conclusion of Star Trek: Voyager. It is about a motley crew of young aliens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship called the USS Protostar on an alien world. They take control of the ship and learn to fly it as a crew, and eventually find themselves entrusted with responsibility by Starfleet. The show has many references to the other series in the Star Trek franchise, giving young fans an easy entry point into this vast fictional world.

Right now, the first 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are available to stream on Netflix. The show is also available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Amazon's Prime Video. There are another 20 episodes expected later this year.