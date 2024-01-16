Netflix Recently Saved a Paramount+ Show From Cancellation

Netflix just picked up Star Trek: Prodigy after one of the most heartbreaking cancellations of 2023. Paramount+ and Nickelodeon canceled the series back in June, but Netflix stepped in to rescue it in October. The show is streaming on Netflix now, and according to a report by The Wrap, a new season is expected later in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in October of 2021, targeting a younger audience in the hopes of hooking new fans on the franchise. A second season was reportedly in the works, but the show was canceled abruptly over the summer. Not only that, but the whole series was removed from the Paramount+ catalog. However, the show was licensed to Netflix along with the chance to produce more seasons, so the show will pick up right where it left off. Netflix issued a press release with co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman, and the Hageman brothers, Dan and Kevin.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," they said. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," added actress Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway. Prodigy's removal was a part of Paramount+'s integration with Showtime, giving the company the option to shop some shows around to other distributors. Other shows in that package such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have not resurfaced yet.

Prodigy begins in the year 2383 – five years after the conclusion of Star Trek: Voyager. It is about a motley crew of young aliens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship called the USS Protostar on an alien world. They take control of the ship and learn to fly it as a crew, and eventually find themselves entrusted with responsibility by Starfleet. The show has many references to the other series in the Star Trek franchise, giving young fans an easy entry point into this vast fictional world.

Right now, the first 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are available to stream on Netflix. The show is also available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Amazon's Prime Video. There are another 20 episodes expected later this year.