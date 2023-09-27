Netflix Removing Hit Horror Movie on October 1

October may be just around the corner, but Netflix subscribers will have one less horror movie to binge this Halloween season. The Rental, which became the second-ever film to reach No. 1 on both theatrical and VOD charts at the same time following its debut in 2019, is set to exit Netflix on Sunday, Oct. 1, it was revealed Wednesday with the release of Netflix's list of titles leaving in October 2023.

Marking Dave Franco's feature directorial debut, The Rental centers around two couples who rent a vacation home in a remote seaside area. Their oceanside getaway, however, takes a nightmarish turn, however, when they begin to suspect they are being watched in the house they rented. The film was co-written by Franco and Joe Swanberg from a story by Franco, Swanberg, and Mike Demski and stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss.

Hitting theaters in July 2020, The Rental was met with massive success. The film made an estimated $130,000 from 251 theaters in its first day, and $420,871 over the weekend. At the same time, it also placed No. 1 on Apple TV's list of most viewed titles, making it the second movie ever to top both theatrical and VOD charts at the same time. The film also earned a 47% critics score – and a less savory 47% audience score – on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "some tricky genre juggling makes The Rental a bit of a fixer-upper, but effective chills and a solid cast make this a fine destination for horror fans."

The Rental's success continued even after it made its way to Netflix in April 2022. The movie, distributed by IFC Films, ranked in the streamer's Top 10 Movies list for a short time, though it is unclear just how many subscribers tuned in to watch.

The Rental is one of just several titles scheduled to exit Netflix next month. The first three films in the Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham-starring The Expendables franchise are also set to leave, along with Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pride & Prejudice, Steel Magnolias, and Terminator Genisys, among several others. They will be replaced by a roster of new and returning films and TV series, including Casper, Catch Me If You Can, and several Mission Impossible films, as well as Netflix originals like The Fall of the House of Usher, Lupin Season 3, and Big Mouth Season 7.