Netflix Bumps up New Season Premiere of Fan-Favorite Show to Earlier Date

Good news for Penn Badgley fans – Netflix has moved up the release date for You Season 4. The crime thriller will now premiere on Thursday, Feb. 9 rather than the previously scheduled Feb. 10, according to a report by Deadline. The release date for the second part of the season has been moved up accordingly.

You has become one of the most popular Netflix original series in recent years, so it's no surprise that it's getting prioritized in the release schedule. The show is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel by the same name, though the show has now truly exceeded its source material. Kepnes wrote three novels in the series and the adaptations became looser in Season 2 and Season 3, so now the story is heading into uncharted territory. That seems to have some fans even more excited to see what's next.

Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jZyiriKtd — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 24, 2022

"OMG A DAY EARLY LETS GOOOOO," one fan replied to this announcement on Twitter. Another wrote: "Joe the only man willing to do what it takes for love, a modern Romeo." On the other hand, another fan claimed that they couldn't handle the emotional turmoil of another season without some justice, writing: "Oh no we not doing this again unless the season consists of Jenna Ortega coming back and kidnapping and/or killing his kid as revenge."

You Season 4 sees Badgley returning as Joe Goldberg, though previews and synopses have revealed that he will now be going by the alias Professor Jonathan Moore. Tati Gabrielle will return in the role of Marienne, while new cast members include Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers. Behind the camera, executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

You has had a unique journey through the Hollywood infrastructure – it was first pitched to Showtime but was ultimately not picked up there. Berlanti and Gamble then took it to Netflix but were unsuccessful there as well, until finally, Lifetime agreed to pick up the series. However, Lifetime tried to cancel the show after one season and that's when Netflix stepped back in. Now, many fans are anxious that Netflix will cancel the show since it is so infamous for its short-lived series.

You Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming now on Netflix. The next season will premiere in two parts – half on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 and the rest on Thursday, March 9. So far there is no trailer for the season.