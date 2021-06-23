Netflix's New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' Is Shocking Even to the Internet

Netflix released a preview for its new dating show Sexy Beasts on Wednesday, and social media is losing its collective mind. The series puts a twist on the "blind date" concept by dressing its contestants up in elaborate prosthetics and makeup to ensure that they can only judge each other by their personalities. Many commenters are stunned by the arrangement.

Sexy Beasts puts contestants in movie-quality prosthetics and makeup to make them look like animals or mythical creatures, with everything from fur, snouts and pointed ears to fins, gills and ridged brows. The effect is not so much to create the ultimate "blind date" — more like an unlikely pairing between different species. Naturally, commenters mused that the show would appeal to niche fetishists more than anyone else.

"Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?" asks the Netflix synopsis of the show. "SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!"

The show will start off with six episodes in its first season, all available at once on Wednesday, July 21. For some, it may take that long just to prepare themselves for the visual shock. Here's what people are saying about Sexy Beasts online so far.