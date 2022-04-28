Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

✖

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.

"Based on the number of Schitt's Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu," Hulu president Joe Earley said of the big move. "We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they'll fit in nicely."

Hulu is taking rights to #SchittsCreek, with all six seasons of the comedy series shifting over from Netflix this fall. The change will take effect on October 3https://t.co/20yyVwW5CY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 28, 2022

Schitt's Creek debuted on CBC Television, a Canadian network, in 2015 and ran for 80 episodes — as well as a special — eventually ending in 2020. In the United States the show was picked up by Pop TV and Netflix. The show's main cast was Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire. Supporting stars included Jennifer Robertson, Tim Rozon, Chris Elliott, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Dustin Milligan, and Noah Reid.

Around the time that Schitt's Creek came to an end, Hampshire spoke with Brief Take about the series and offered her feelings on her character's evolution over the years. "It's hard to speak of the character without talking about the show as a whole and Dan and what the show has done for the world outside of the show," Hampshire shared. "For Stevie, what I love so much about her is that when I signed onto the show, I really thought that I was going to be just the girl behind the desk who gives David and the family their towels, because we didn't read a script, I didn't know that Stevie was going to be as amazing as she turned out to be."

Hampshire then laughed and added, "Also, because she's not your typical character that grows with an accumulation...that grows outwardly, it's like Stevie was this hard shell and then we peeled back these layers and then at the end, you're like: 'Oh my God! There's a real girl in there!'" She continued, "For me, it's affecting me in a weird way but I feel like I'm a bit different from friends of mine who are actors. Oftentimes they put a lot of themselves into the part and I always feel like I get so much from the part and my goal when I start something is to live up to how great they are on the page and in my imagination. So by the end of doing something, I always feel like I've gotten so much from the character that I've been changed, and Stevie definitely changed me."