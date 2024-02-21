Netflix Is Removing 'Bee Movie' Next Week

This may sting: Bee Movie is leaving Netflix on Friday, March 1. The cult classic-turned meme fodder film is available to stream for one more week, so fans that want to be up to date on all their obscure movie jokes should make time for it soon. There are no other subscription-based streaming services carrying it at the time of this writing, so if you miss it you'll need to rent or purchase it on a digital store.

Bee Movie stars Jerry Seinfeld – who co-wrote the script with three others – as a honey bee named Barry B. Benson. Barry is about to start his job in his hive's honey-production company, Honex Industries, but he hesitates as he fears committing to one role for the rest of his life. While testing out a job collecting pollen, Barry gets lost and winds up on the balcony of a florist, who saves his life. Barry thanks the woman, revealing that bees can communicate with humans, and breaking a cardinal rule of his kind in the process.

If that sounds wacky to you, you're not alone. Bee Movie is regarded by many as an oddity even in the world of animated family comedies starring A-list comedians. As the story progresses, Barry falls in love with the florist, Vanessa Bloome (Renée Zellweger), who reveals to him the horrors of the honey industry. Together, they sue the human race on behalf of all bees. The movie spends enough time in the courtroom to be categorized as a legal drama, and the story doesn't even end there.

Bee Movie got a lukewarm reception at the box office and by critics when it was released, and it was generally filed away with other animated family movies of the time. Only years later was it unearthed as an internet meme, starting on Tumblr in 2011 and then on Facebook in 2015 when the script for the movie circulated online. At that point, commenters began to pick apart the movie's plot, laughing at the fact that many people didn't remember the specifics or had heard of the movie without ever seeing it.

Despite this viral resurgence, Bee Movie will remain a stand-alone cultural artifact. In 2018, fans asked Seinfeld if he consider making a sequel to Bee Movie during a Q&A on Reddit. He responded: "I considered it this spring for a solid six hours. There's a fantastic energy now for some reason, on the internet particularly. Tumblr, people brought my attention to. I actually did consider it, but then I realized it would make Bee Movie 1 less iconic. But my kids want me to do it, a lot of people want me to do it. A lot of people that don't know what animation is want me to do it. If you have any idea what animation is, you'd never do it."

You can stream the one and only Bee Movie on Netflix until Friday, March 1. Otherwise, you'll need to find it on a PVOD service or on DVD.