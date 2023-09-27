Netflix Is Finally Removing One of the Worst Movies in Its Catalog

Departing titles are typically a cause for upset, but Netflix's decision to give one title the boot in October may be met with applause. As the streamer on Wednesday unveiled its complete lists of titles coming and going next month, it was revealed that Jexi, the 2019 Adam DeVine-starring comedy, will be leaving the streamer on Monday, Oct. 2.

Released in the U.S. on October 11, 2019 by CBS Films and Lionsgate, Jexi stars DeVine as Phil, a man addicted to his cellphone who has no friends and a nonexistent love life. His life begins to turn around when he is forced to upgrade to a new phone that comes with Jexi, an artificial intelligence life coach, virtual assistant, and cheerleader that helps Phil begin to get a real life. However, Jexi isn't all as it seems, and as Phil becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi morphs into a tech nightmare that's determined to keep Phil all to itself. Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the movie also stars Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi.

Although Jexi had a cast with some big names, it did not prove to be a favorite among critics. The film currently holds a 21% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified rotten. The critics consensus reads, "It's hard to tell whether the lack of laughs in Jexi is a bug or a feature, but this AI rom-com is sorely in need of an OS update." Mediaversity Reviews' Laura Hindley even wrote that Jexi "has no place in modern-day filmmaking."

Jexi, however, did prove to be a bit more successful among audience members, earning a 71% fresh audience score. One person dubbed the film "a silly stupid movie," adding that "it was funny and the underlying message was good." Somebody else said, "When we decided to see this movie I didn't think it was going to be that good but WOW did it surprise us. It was a great movie!"

More than just some good audience reviews, Jexi pulled in quote the audience when it arrived on Netflix in October of last year. The film at one point rose to become the fourth most-popular film on the streaming service, rabking among other titles like The Redeem Team, Last Seen Alive, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and Luckiest Girl Alive. It's position on the ranking fell over the following days before Jexi disappeared from the list altogether. Now, almost a year to the date that Jexi arrived on Netflix, it is set to leave, meaning subscribers only have a few days left to fit in a final binge.