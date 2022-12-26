Netflix Fans Are Feeling Let Down by 'The Witcher' Prequel Series
Netflix's new prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is not fairing well so far on social media. The four-episode limited series dropped on Sunday, and so far the response has been pretty negative. Scroll on for a look at what fans are saying, but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!
The Witcher seemed poised to blossom into a hit franchise right up until this fall when Henry Cavill announced that he is leaving the Netflix original series. Since then rumors have flown about Cavill and the crew behind the series, while even fans who previously defended the series from bad-faith criticisms are now being more open about their gripes with it. This was not a great climate for the premiere of Blood Origin – a far-flung prequel not based on any books depicting events that are important to some of the central mysteries in Geralt's story.
Blood Origin is set about 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, at a time when elves, dwarves and other magical races still ruled The Continent and humans hadn't interceded yet. It gives insight on the mysterious, mystical event known as "The Conjunction of the Spheres," which brought magic into the world and precipitated the creation of the order of Witchers themselves.
Among fans, both hopes and anxieties were high for this production, but the deluge of bad reviews early on is sure to sway some fans against it. The show has a 35 percent postive score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. Here's a look at what fans themselves are saying on social media.
'Woke'
Tbf the storytelling and writing of these Netflix adaptations have been lacking, and there are valid reasons to critique it, but all I’ve seen so far about it is “wokeness” and “black female lead” and “bring back Cavill”— Courtney Lynn (@cocolynn823) December 26, 2022
First off, a small but vocal contingent of viewers complained that the show cast non-white actors and women in some of its lead roles. This kind of complaint can mostly be ignored, but it plagues comment sections and drags the conversation down at every turn.
Profanity
The writing is so bad, first line of dialog in episode 1 "No! Fucking fuckity fucking fucking fuck!" 😒 They even steal a Terminator line later on "Come with me if you want to live!" 💩💩💩— Garth Pepion 🇺🇸 (@Magmastorm) December 26, 2022
Actual dialogue from The Witcher: Blood Origin
It's as dreadful as it looked... 🤮
Netflix should seriously fire everyone involved with the writing & cancel further spinoffs. What a joke they've turned this beloved franchise into. pic.twitter.com/wnR0ZO4Owv— Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) December 25, 2022
Many viewers also felt that this show took the use of profanity in dialogue too far. Other fantasy shows have found success in making their characters more relatable with some crass phrases slipped in, but for some, this limited series jumped the shark. That opinion may have something to do with the fact that the show was released on Christmas Day, when many were gathered with their families.
Comparisons
At least House of the Dragon was pretty good.— World's Most Plagiarized Man (@aethyrsun) December 26, 2022
Many fans compared Blood Origin to other fantasy shows premiering this year as the genre continues booming. They felt that a pattern of disappointment was starting to emerge.
Wasted Potential
#TheWitcherBloodOrigin has a great cast, amazing music, even the VFX is good enough. There was a lof of potential in #BloodOrigin BUT IT'S JUST AVERAGE AT BEST! MVP of the show: Meldof and Éile! It's sad that the creators wasted a LEGEND like Michelle Yeoh for this! pic.twitter.com/yfu4hHUUZQ— David Solt (@SDavid1204) December 25, 2022
Many long-time fans of the franchise were frustrated by this show because it promised so many interesting additions to the story.
Early Reviews
Not true at all, an amazing shoe and I just hope they have part 2 coming out soon..introducing 7 unique characters in 4 episodes isn't easy and they done it perfectly— Vannoman (@vannoman) December 25, 2022
The bad reviews of blood origin come from racist, misogynistic and homophobic people masked by commenting as purists of the books. And I say this knowingly because I have suffered them. So never trust reviews, the best review is the one you make yourself. Give it a try!— Eru || What you hear is not silence (@Eru_theWild) December 26, 2022
Some early reviews of the show were extremely negative, and many of the show's defenders worried that this influenced its wider reception. They hoped that people would watch the show with an open mind.
Cavill
I only watch because of Cavill— Theresa (@Theresa42927558) December 26, 2022
Although Geralt was never meant to appear in Blood Origin, many viewers associated this prequel with Cavill's departure from the franchise and the series to gauge how things would go without him.
Wide Appeal
If someone were to make a parody summing up what Fantasy is for "the modern audience."— Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) December 26, 2022
It would be Witcher: Blood Origin #Witcherbloodorigin
Finally, some fans thought that Blood Origin tried too hard to be universally appealing instead of emphasizing what makes the fantasy genre great.