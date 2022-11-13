Netflix Adds 2 Major 2022 Movies Fresh From Theaters

Two new movies were just added to Netflix has added two new movies to its catalog, and they are already taking top spots in the streamer's catalog. Where the Crawdads Sing and The Bad Guys were both released in 2022 and have now been licensed by Netflix for streaming. The former is the number one movie overall on Netflix at the time of this writing, while the latter is number three overall and number one in the children's section.

Netflix has struggled to keep up with the content offerings of other streamers in recent years, but these two acquisitions seem to be good news. Where the Crawdads Sing is right in line with some of Netflix's most successful content – it is an adaptation of Delia Owens' 2018 novel by the same title, and is a tightly-wound mystery thriller. The movie was released in theaters on July 15 after two successful screenings at film festivals earlier in the year, and it got plenty of critical praise. However, many commenters confessed they had not heard of it until it popped up on their Netflix feeds.

The screenplay was written by Lucy Alibar and the movie was directed by Olivia Newman. It stars Gentleman Jack alum Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a young woman living with her in an impoverished community around a marsh in North Carolina. It traces her life from her childhood in the 1950s to her adulthood, with all the twists and turns along the way. Where the Crawdads Sing also got a big promotional bump from Taylor Swift, who wrote and performed the original song "Carolina" for the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, The Bad Guys is a star-studded computer-animated comedy that premiered back in April. It is an adaptation of a children's graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, with a screenplay by Etan Cohen and directed by Pierre Perifel. Its stars include Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh. The movie makes parody allusions to heist movies for adults as well as other children's media with anthropomorphized animals.

The Bad Guys has been delayed repeatedly over the last few years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal also pulled the release of the film in Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After a moderately successful run at the box office in the spring, the movie was released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital in June. Finally, it moved to subscription-based streaming in July, but not to Netflix. More predictably, Universal favored its in-house streaming service for the film, Peacock.

Peacock and Netflix have a unique deal in place for The Bad Guys. For some reason, the movie was available on Peacock for four months, then moved to Netflix on Nov. 1. It will be available there for 10 months before moving back to Peacock for four more months, completing the 18-month contract. It is available on Netflix now alongside Where the Crawdads Sing.