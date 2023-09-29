Netflix Is Adding One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s Just Before Halloween

Netflix has a lot coming for subscribers in October, and the streamer is adding one of the best horror movies of the 2010s just before Halloween. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Netflix watchers will be able to check out It Follows, a wildly original horror movie from 2014. Scroll down to check out the film's trailer.

A synopsis of It Follows reads: "After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself."

In a past interview with Collider, It Follows writer-director David Robert Mitchell opened up about the movie and shared he first conceived the story when reflecting on a scary dream he had as a child. "I had the nightmare when I was like nine or ten or something, I always remembered pieces of that nightmare, the feeling from it. I've always wanted to make a horror film and so I always kept thinking about that nightmare. So, over the years, I'd just kind of add things to it."

Mitchell went on to share, "In the nightmare it's about being followed by something that looked like different people, all the things that are in the film, it was very slow, it's not that hard to get away from it if you're paying attention, but it's the fact that it's always coming for you. I just tried to kind of build on that feeling of dread and then at some point I started thinking, 'Oh, it'd be fun if it's something that can move between different people,' almost like a game of tag to some degree."

Finally, pointing out the sex-related dynamics in the story, Mitchell said, "And then it sort of became clear to me like, 'Oh, it should be through sex because it would sort of connect the characters physically and emotionally.' It just felt like the right thing. But that happened over a lot of years just sort of in the back of my brain."