Netflix Adding 2 Major Fox Dramas in 2024

Prison Break and The Resident are officially coming to Netflix! TVLine reports that the two Fox dramas are set to be dropping on the streamer next year as part of a new licensing deal between Disney and Netflix. The House of Mouse's new deal with the streaming giant is on a non-exclusive basis and will last 18 months for each show. This means that whatever Disney-owned streamer the shows are currently streaming on will continue streaming, even when they hit Netflix.

Medical drama The Resident will be joining its new home on Mar. 4. Starring an ensemble cast that included Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut, and Jessica Lucas, the series centered on the personal and professional lives of the staff at fictional Chastain Memorial Park Hospital in Atlanta, focusing greatly on the bureaucratic practices of the healthcare system. Fox surprisingly canceled the fan-favorite series in April of this year after six seasons, but with it coming to Netflix, maybe it can see the same resurgence as Suits?

Meanwhile, Prison Break will be breaking into Netflix a few months later on July 29. The crime drama ran for five seasons and revolved around two brothers played by Dominic Purcell – whose character was sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit – and Wentworth Miller – who devises a plan to help his brother escape prison and clear his name. The series starred an ensemble cast alongside Purcell and Miller, including Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Marshall Allman, and Wade Williams.

Both shows are streaming on Hulu and are expected to remain on the Disney-owned platform while they are streaming on Netflix. Other shows that will be joining Netflix in 2024 or early 2025 include The Wonder Years, This Is Us, White Collar, Reba, How I Met Your Mother, and more. Even though they will only be on Netflix for 18 months, it's always possible the deal could be extended. For now, it's just going to be exciting to have more options to watch The Resident and Prison Break, among others.

Make sure to watch The Resident on Netflix beginning Mar. 4 and Prison Break beginning July 29. In the meantime, both shows are streaming in full on Hulu, which should keep fans occupied for the time being. It wouldn't be surprising if more Disney shows were to come to Netflix, but the current deal is definitely better than nothing.