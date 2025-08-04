‘Murder 360’: A Cold Open From New Paramount+ Docuseries Details An Ambushed Mother (Exclusive Clip)

New true crime series Murder 360 is coming soon to Paramount+, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

Premiering on Tuesday, Murder 360 explores homicides from every angle – breaking down forensic evidence, timelines, and psychological profiles.

The series takes viewers through intimate interviews with victims’ families, investigators, and lawyers from the crime scene to the courtroom. The exclusive clip is the cold open from the third episode, “Soldier Down,” in which “a mother is picking up her children from school when she is ambushed in broad daylight. As police chase the suspect through the city, they uncover a chilling fact — he had been released from jail just days before.”

Murder 360 takes viewers “into the courtroom and unravel the complex forensic evidence. The investigators dig deep into the criminal mind and dissect everything from the time of day to the weather, crime scene evidence to psychological profiles. The cases are shocking: a teen who kills for sport, a couple whose wedding night ends in murder, and a grandmother on a deadly gambling spree—this series paints a vivid portrait of motive, method, and aftermath. It’s not just what happened—it’s how, when, where, and why.”

The true crime series is a co-production of Susan Zirinsky’s See It Now Studios with FirstLookTV. For See It Now Studios, Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce, and Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers. For FirstLookTV, Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, and Shura Davison executive produce, and Joel Mapp is the series producer.

(L-R): Keland and Tiffany Hill in Murder 360, season 1, episode 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Murder 360 will have 10 episodes for its first season, all dropping on Tuesday. The series is the latest true crime docuseries on Paramount+, following FBI True, PD True, Never Seen Again, Burden of Guilt: Haunted by Lies, and many more.

Meanwhile, Murder 360 is one of many upcoming Paramount+ shows. The streamer just announced the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 3, which will be on Sept. 21. Before that, the much-anticipated series premiere of the latest NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, will be on Sept. 4. There are also new Yellowstone spinoffs, the new seasons of MobLand, Criminal Minds: Evolution, SkyMed, Mayor of Kingstown, and many more to look forward to. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the series premiere of Murder 360 when all 10 episodes drop on Paramount+ on Tuesday.