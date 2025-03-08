Mindy Kaling Addresses Negative Reaction Megan Markle Got for Correcting Her on Netflix Show

While Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2, there have still been many negative comments surrounding it. Now Mindy Kaling is addressing people calling out the Duchess of Sussex for how she corrected her.

In Episode 2 of With Love, Meghan, “Welcome to the Party,” Kaling dropped by to help the Suits alum plan a kid-friendly tea party in the garden. As the two were talking at one point, Kaling said, “Meghan Markle,” but the Duchess corrected her and told her she was now “Meghan Sussex.” The scene has been making its rounds online, with many people saying how rude she was. However, for Kaling, she “had a great time,” as she said on The View.

“I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes like…,” Kaling said via The New York Post, trying to find the right words. The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg added “big news,” which The Sex Lives of College Girls creator agreed with.

With Love, Meghan. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

“We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok, and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,’ and I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago,” Kaling explained. “I loved my time with Meghan. It was great. It’s fascinating seeing… the reaction to her.”

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, explained she wanted to go by the surname “Sussex” because her and Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also use the last name, per royal family tradition.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she explained in a recent PEOPLE cover story. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on Mar. 4 after the series was set to premiere in January but was delayed due to the wildfires. The lifestyle series includes guest appearances as the former actress shares cooking and gardening secrets. Season 2 has already been filmed and will release on the streamer later this year. All episodes of Season 1 are streaming now.