Netflix Adding One of the Best Boxing Movies Movies Ever Next Week

✖

A classic boxing movie will be on Netflix starting next week. It recently announced that Million Dollar Baby will be on the streaming service on Tuesday, June 1. It will be one of the many films and TV shows that will be added to Netflix.

Million Dollar Baby was released in 2004 and stars Clint Eastwood, Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman. The movie received critical acclaim and was a box-office success. At the 77th Academy Awards, Million Dollar Baby earned four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Eastwood), Best Actress (Swank) and Best Supporting Actor (Freeman). The film also grossed over $200 million worldwide.

"Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his old friend and associate Eddie 'Scrap Iron' Dupris (Morgan Freeman)," the synopsis states. "When Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) arrives in Frankie's gym seeking his expertise, he is reluctant to train the young woman, a transplant from working-class Missouri. Eventually, he relents, and the two form a close bond that will irrevocably change them both."

In an interview with Emanuel Levy in 2005, Swank said she was emotional after reading the script for the first time. "When I read the script, it was such an incredible story. It was one of the best scripts I've ever read," she said. "Paul Haggis, who adapted the stories, did an amazing job. I laughed and I cried and I was inspired. Then I was told that Cling Eastwood was directing it, and I just about fell off my chair, because to have both of those things come together is like a dream come true for an actor."

Swank also talked about her training process to become a top boxer. "I trained like 4-5 hours every day, six days a week, for three months," she said. "I was asked to gain 10 pounds of muscles, and I ended up gaining 19 pounds of muscle. But that’s my job as an actor. If I'm supposed to play a boxer, I'm going to do the best I can to look like a boxer. I was eating 210 grams of protein a day, and that entailed eating every hour." Million Dollar Baby also stars Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Jay Baruchel (Knocked Up) and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame).