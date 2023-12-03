Max's Top 6 Movies Today (Sunday, December 3, 2023)

Blue Beetle's run on top is over (at least for now). After quickly hitting No. 1 after its Max premiere, the superhero movie has been knocked down a slot. Meanwhile, the strong selection of holiday movies from Warner Bros.'s own catalog is still holding strong. Continue on to see the Max top 6 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

6. 'Four Christmases' Official Synopsis: "Every Christmas happily unmarried Brad and Kate escape divorced parents and exasperating relatives by getting on a plane. This year a fog rolls in, the airport shuts down and the couple is forced to celebrate four family Christmases in one hectic, hilarious day. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon lead an all-star cast in a comedy brimming with good cheer and great laughs — as well as the answer to the question: Can Brad and Kate's relationship survive four Christmases?" prevnext

5. 'A Christmas Story' Official Synopsis: "It's the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa Clause more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa Clause, Ralphie connives, conspires and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical and sweetly nostalgic holiday film." prevnext

4. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same." prevnext

3. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell." prevnext

2. 'Blue Beetle' Official Synopsis: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle." prevnext