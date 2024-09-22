Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, September 22, 2024)
Kevin Costner ranks — but he doesn't take the No. 1 spot.
It's been a while since we checked in on the Max movie chart, and there's a fresh batch of titles ranked. Beetlejuice is no longer haunting the standings. Instead, Kevin Costner's first Horizon movie is doing well on Max, as are a pair of A24-backed titles from earlier in 2024.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Martian'
Official Synopsis: "Astronaut Matt Damon faces the ultimate test of survival and isolation when he is stranded on Mars in this Ridley Scott thriller."
4. 'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1'
Official Synopsis: "The first chapter of Kevin Costner's epic western saga follows a group of families, friends, and foes over the course of the Civil War."
3. 'Stopping the Steal'
Official Synopsis: "Republican insiders and former White House appointees recount attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results."
2. 'I Saw the TV Glow'
Official Synopsis: "Introduced to a mysterious late-night TV show—a vision of a secret, supernatural world—teenage Owen's reality begins to crack."
1. 'Civil War'
Official Synopsis: "In a dystopian near-future America, a team of journalists races to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House."
