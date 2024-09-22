It's been a while since we checked in on the Max movie chart, and there's a fresh batch of titles ranked. Beetlejuice is no longer haunting the standings. Instead, Kevin Costner's first Horizon movie is doing well on Max, as are a pair of A24-backed titles from earlier in 2024.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)