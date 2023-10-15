Max Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, October 15, 2023)

Max has an absolutely stacked Halloween catalog in its first October since changing its name from HBO Max. There are tons of horror movies and spooky favorites (particularly from Tim Burton) that are absolutely perfect for this time of year. Max's top 5 movies list today reflects these monstrous offerings. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Scream' (1996) Official Synopsis: "After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) become the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the 'rules' of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they're living in."

4. 'Friday the 13th' (2009) Official Synopsis: "Follow the legend...beware the lake...run for your life! Jason Voorhees returns to the screen in a chilling and daring re-imagining of the classic horror film Friday the 13th. The new terror begins as a group of college students disappear on a thrill-seeking trip to the infamous Camp Crystal Lake, a long-forgotten mass-murder site that now rests deep in the overgrowth of an unforgiving woods. Now Clay Miller (Jared Padalecki, Supernatural) must find his missing sister. Against the advice of the locals, who claim a "presence" still lives within the camp, he ventures deep into the merciless forest and comes face to face with the personification of evil, the unrelenting killer Jason Voorhees!"

3. 'Corpse Bride' Official Synopsis: "Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be. It is up to the groom's flesh-and-blood fiancée, who has been pining for the arrival of her intended, to face her wraith-like rival and make peace with her by promising to live her dreams for her and by vowing to remember her always. Only then are the living bride and groom free to proceed with their own wedding ceremony in the warmhearted fable Tim Burton's Corpse Bride."

2. 'Beetlejuice' Official Synopsis: "Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in director Tim Burton's comic twist on supernatural horror tales—Beetlejuice. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts (Baldwin and Davis) try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith (Keaton) they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright."