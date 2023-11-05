Max Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, November 5, 2023)

Max watchers aren't quite ready to let go of the Halloween spirit just yet. Max's No. 1 title might be a horror movie, but some Christmas movies — Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation — are quickly gaining on it. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same." prevnext

4. 'Justice League: Warworld' Official Synopsis: "Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to War World, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom." prevnext

3. 'The Devil Wears Prada' Official Synopsis: "A young woman from the Midwest gets more than she bargained for when she moves to New York to become a writer and ends up as the assistant to the tyrannical, larger-than-life editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine." prevnext

2. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!" prevnext