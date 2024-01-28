Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, January 28, 2024)

Barbie is still at the top of the Max leaderboard, coasting off its multiple Oscar nominations. However, some tough titles on the rise could cause some trouble. There's intriguing true crime, hilarious action-comedy and family-friendly fun all in the top 5 today. Any of these titles could see a surge and take down Barbie, which has been on Max since Dec. 15. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel ' Official Synopsis: "Alvin and The Chipmunks 2: The Squeakquel brings back our favourite furry brothers, Alvin, Simon and Theodore. Because of a freak accident involving Alvin and Dave Seville, they go to live with Dave Sevilles cool cousin Toby and must enrol in school just like every other kid. School presents new challenges to these rock stars, like dealing with peer pressure, school sports and of course, girls! By girls we mean the Chipettes who are managed by Ian Hawke, the Chipmunks greedy former manager who wants to turn them into the next big thing. At the outset, there is a rivalry between the Chipettes and the Chipmunks but in the end they realize that they make great friends and a great musical team!" prevnext

4. 'Ted 2' Official Synopsis: "When Ted (voiced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane) is declared property by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Ted and his best friend John (Mark Wahlberg) must go to court to fight for Ted's personhood. With the help of their smart, beautiful (and pot-loving) lawyer (Amanda Seyfried), the thunder buddies for life battle to legalize Ted." prevnext

3. 'Central Intelligence' Official Synopsis: "The story follows a one-time bullied geek who grew up to be a lethal CIA agent (Dwayne Johnson), coming home for his high school reunion. Claiming to be on a top-secret case, he enlists the help of the former "big man on campus" (Kevin Hart), now an accountant who misses his glory days. But before the staid numbers-cruncher realizes what he's getting into, it's too late to get out, as his increasingly unpredictable new friend drags him through a world of shoot-outs, double-crosses and espionage that could get them both killed in more ways than he can count." prevnext

2. 'Chowchilla' Official Synopsis: "How does a school bus carrying 26 children just disappear? CNN Films presents the most unbelievable crime story you haven't heard. Prepare to dive into one of the strangest mass kidnappings in history." prevnext