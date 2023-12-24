Max's Top 5 Movies on Christmas Eve Revealed

It's officially Christmas Eve, but it seems like Max viewers are finally cooling it on the holiday movies. After weeks of films such as Elf and The Polar Express dominating the chart, only movie festive flick remains — Gremlins. Barbie and other blockbuster titles are filling the void. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Official Synopsis: "The story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

4. 'Jurassic World' Official Synopsis: "The Jurassic World theme park lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs, but something ferocious lurks behind the park's attractions-a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities. When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island. Now it's up to Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to save the park's tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault."

3. 'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' Official Synopsis: "They may have escaped from the Maze, but Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers now face a greater challenge: searching for clues about the secret organization known as WCKD. Their journey leads them to the Scorch, a desolate wasteland filled with unimaginable dangers. The mystery deepens at every turn as the Gladers work together to discover their purpose and battle to survive in this must-see, electrifying adventure!"

2. 'Gremlins' Official Synopsis: "With its Christmas lights and dusting of snow, Kingston Falls is an idyllic small town--until the gremlins take over. A father returns from Chinatown with an unusual pet, a Mogwai--a gift for his son. The rules are simple: Keep your Mogwai away from water, bright lights and, most importantly, never--never--feed him after midnight. But the rules are inadvertently broken, and the consequences multiply at an alarming rate."