Max Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 28, 2023)

Max has some seriously spooky offerings in its top 5 movies today, but they have some company. The animated DC Comics movie Justice League: Warworld has joined to hunt for the No. 1 spot. However, some seasonal Max hits, like Beetlejuice and Corpse Bride, stand in its way. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Justice League: Warworld' Official Synopsis: "Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to War World, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom."

4. 'Corpse Bride' Official Synopsis: "Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be. It is up to the groom's flesh-and-blood fiancée, who has been pining for the arrival of her intended, to face her wraith-like rival and make peace with her by promising to live her dreams for her and by vowing to remember her always. Only then are the living bride and groom free to proceed with their own wedding ceremony in the warmhearted fable Tim Burton's Corpse Bride."

3. 'Meg 2: The Trench' Official Synopsis: "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time."

2. 'Beetlejuice' Official Synopsis: "Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in director Tim Burton's comic twist on supernatural horror tales—Beetlejuice. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts (Baldwin and Davis) try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith (Keaton) they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright."