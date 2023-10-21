Max Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

Max's status as the streaming service with the best Halloween movie selection (aside from maybe Shudder) is solidified by the service's top movie chart. Heavy hitting slashers and a couple of Tim Burton's spookiest flicks are on top, as well as an action-packed monster movie. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Trick 'r Treat' Official Synopsis: "On the night when demons andtortured souls are free to walk the earth alongside mortal revelers, four tales of terror—of a staid high school principal who is a Halloween serial killer, a college-age virgin seeking that special guy,a woman who hates dressing up for Halloween and whose husband's obsession with the holiday and a group of young teens who pull a cruelprank—will make you laugh even while scaring you." prevnext

4. 'Scream' (1996) Official Synopsis: "After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) become the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the 'rules' of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they're living in." prevnext

3. 'Corpse Bride' Official Synopsis: "Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be. It is up to the groom's flesh-and-blood fiancée, who has been pining for the arrival of her intended, to face her wraith-like rival and make peace with her by promising to live her dreams for her and by vowing to remember her always. Only then are the living bride and groom free to proceed with their own wedding ceremony in the warmhearted fable Tim Burton's Corpse Bride." prevnext

2. 'Beetlejuice' Official Synopsis: "Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in director Tim Burton's comic twist on supernatural horror tales—Beetlejuice. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts (Baldwin and Davis) try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith (Keaton) they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright." prevnext