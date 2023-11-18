Major 2023 Movie Is No. 1 on Max Right Now

On the heels of The Nun II's success, Max now has a different 2023 hit movie topping its chart right now. It's edging out even some classic Christmas movies, including Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, for the No. 1 most-watched movie on Max right now. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Pitch Perfect 2' Official Synopsis: "Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and the Barden Bellas are back to pitch slap the world! After a scandal threatens to derail their last year at Barden, the three-time defending champs worry that they've lost their harmony for good. With one chance left at redeeming their legacy, they must they must face off against the toughest competition on the planet: German supergroup Das Sound Machine and fight for their right to win at the World Championships of A Cappella. It will take the power of sisterhood to find their voice and see what it takes to be the world's top pitches!" prevnext

4. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same." prevnext

3. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell." prevnext

2. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!" prevnext