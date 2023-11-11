Max Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

It is officially Christmastime on Max. Three out of the top five titles on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service are holiday movies. However, they still have some competition in the new horror movie The Nun II. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same."

4. 'The Devil Wears Prada' Official Synopsis: "A young woman from the Midwest gets more than she bargained for when she moves to New York to become a writer and ends up as the assistant to the tyrannical, larger-than-life editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine."

3. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell."

2. 'The Nun II' Official Synopsis: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."