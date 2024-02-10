Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, February 10, 2024)
Classics from Stanley Kubrick and David Fincher hit the top 5 on Max.
Even though they stream a lot of Max subscribers stream a lot of 90 Day Fiance and 1000-lb. Sisters, they seem to have to great taste in movies. Four out of the five films in the Max top five are pretty undeniable classics. There's a mix of beloved dramas, loud comedies and romance at play.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Notebook'
Official Synopsis: "In the 1940s, teenaged debutante Allie Hamilton and local boy Noah Calhoun spend one passionate, carefree summer together and fall deeply in love."prevnext
4. 'Full Metal Jacket'
Official Synopsis: "Stanley Kubrick's haunting vision of the Vietnam War moves from the dehumanizing brutality of basic training to the nightmarish hell of battle."prevnext
3. 'Wedding Crashers'
Official Synopsis: "Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as divorce mediators who crash weddings to pick up women in this bawdy comic blockbuster."prevnext
2. 'Seven'
Official Synopsis: "Lt. William Somerset is forced to train his replacement, Detective David Mills. And the two are drawn into the twisted world of a cunning criminal."prevnext
1. 'The Visit'
Official Synopsis: "A teen and her little brother travel to meet their grandparents whose behavior soon takes a bizarre and scary turn."prev