Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, February 10, 2024)

Even though they stream a lot of Max subscribers stream a lot of 90 Day Fiance and 1000-lb. Sisters, they seem to have to great taste in movies. Four out of the five films in the Max top five are pretty undeniable classics. There's a mix of beloved dramas, loud comedies and romance at play.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)