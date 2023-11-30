Max Purging Dozens of Horror Movies in December

Spooky season is long over, and Max is making that official next month. With the holiday season in full swing, the streamer is set to begin a massive purge of horror movies in December, getting rid of films in several popular franchises, including the Conjuring Universe, Final Destination, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, and more.

Among the franchises to take a massive hit next month is The Conjuring Universe, with The Conjuring 2 (2016), Annabelle (2014), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), Annabelle: Creation (2017), and The Curse of La Llorona (2019) all scheduled to exit. The five films are part of The Conjuring Universe, the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. The franchise largely centers around the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, and to date includes nine films. The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), The Nun (2018), and The Nun II (2023) are the other four films, all of which are still streaming on Max and not included on the streamer's December departing titles list.

Fans of the Scream franchise will also take a blow, with the first three Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette-starring movies – Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) – on the list of exiting titles. It is unclear where the movies will wind up following their Max exit, but they were previously streaming on Paramount+, the streaming platform currently home to the two latest franchise installments, Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), as well as 2011's Scream 4.

Two other major horror franchises will also be impacted by the purge. Several films of the Final Destination franchise - Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), and Final Destination 5 (2011), and The Final Destination (2009) – are on the chopping block. Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) are also leaving. Meanwhile, a collection of Stephen King films – Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990), Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985), and Stephen King's Thinner (1996) – are on the list.

Other horror titles leaving Max on Dec. 31 include Child's Play (1988), The Haunting (1999), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Misery (1990), and Trick 'r Treat (2009). The titles are part of a longer list of exiting movies in December, that list also includes more than a dozen holiday films, such as A Christmas Story (1983), Elf (2003), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), The Polar Express (2004), and more. Other departing titles The Avengers (1998), Batman (1966), Happy Feet (2006), and The Iron Lady (2011). For a look at everything new coming to Max in December, click here.