Max Is Axing a Ton of Beloved Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

Be sure to watch your favorite holiday movies on Max while you can because many of them are leaving the platform soon. Max's extensive list of Christmas movies and will melt away after the holiday is over. Here are the 14 films you'll want to watch while you can.

Max has a little bit of everything for the holiday season, but as the home of Turner Classic Movies, it has a particular strength in the old classics. This year, three older Christmas movies are leaving Max on Dec. 31 – A Christmas Carol (1938), Christmas in Connecticut (1945) and Holiday Affair (1949). From there, things jump ahead several decades, but the next movie leaving is also a classic – 1983's A Christmas Story. The 2012 sequel A Christmas Story 2 is also departing Max on Dec. 31.

The list goes on with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation starring Chevy Chase. On the drama side, the 1998 movie Jack Frost is also leaving Max in the new year. Perhaps the biggest heartbreaker for families of all ages is Elf, which is streaming now but is leaving Max at the end of December.

The 2004 animated children's book adaptation The Polar Express is also on the chopping block, which is a bit surprising since it has been performing well for the streamer this season. Max is also losing the oddball comedy Fred Claus and the live-action slapstick comedy A Dennis the Menace Christmas. The 2008 PG-13 family comedy Four Christmases is leaving, as well as the 2011 animated movie Arthur Christmas, which boldly reimagines the nature of Santa Claus altogether.

Finally, the last movie on the list is also the least overtly Christmas-themed – Paddington 2. The 2017 feel-good family movie was acclaimed by critics and fans of all ages, but it will leave Max on Dec. 31 along with the other holiday classics listed above. This one might be especially easy to overlook if you're cramming in all your annual holiday rewatches in December, so be sure to carve out some time for Paddington 2 if you can.

Many of the holiday movies listed above can be found elsewhere – if not on subscription-based services than on digital stores or on DVD or Blu-ray. the holidays come with plenty of family traditions including some must-watch movies, but if your get-together is delayed until January you may need to plan ahead to find your favorite movie.