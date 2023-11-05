This Marilyn Monroe Bikini Standee Sold for a Surprising Price

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The late Marilyn Monroe is a pop culture icon who continues to show up in surprising ways in modern media. The 2022 Netflix movie Blonde introduced her story to a new generation and she's been referenced in countless pieces of media over the years. The latest spot she popped up on was on the game show Name Your Price, which streamed a live episode from TwitchCon. On the Twitch/YouTube game show, a vintage standee was one of the items contestants were quizzed about.

The standee, which was originally listed on eBay as "Vintage Life-Sized Sexy MARILYN MONROE BIKINI Wood Cutout Standee Display RARE," shows the Hollywood icon in a red bikini. However, it wasn't in pristine condition, being as there was visible water damage on the leg and feet portion of the piece. Due to the damage and some discoloration, the contestants clearly didn't think the selling price on eBay would have been too much. After item presenter Amouranth showed it off, guesses ranged from $15 (guessed by GeorgeNotFound) to $80 (Jerma). Guesses from Hasan Piker ($38.42) and Pokimane ($65) landed in the middle.

(Photo: Twitch / Austin Show)

However, they all missed the mark. The Name Your Price production purchased the Monroe art for $250. Everyone on the panel was surprised, including host Austin Show. He said, "We paid $250 for this? We really got ripped off, didn't we?" The interesting pricey piece of popular culture was then given away to the episode's live crowd in Las Vegas (though co-host Will Neff wasn't sure he was supposed to).

The show then moved on to other odd items, including a 55-gallon drum of water-based lube and a giant statue of a shark head.

The next Name Your Price live tour stop is at the Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California (Nov. 11). For those unable to attend in person, Austin Show streams the episodes live on his Twitch channel, with on-demand replays available on his Twitch and YouTube channels afterward. There is no word on if the game show will make its way back to cable or Pluto TV as it was when it aired on G4TV.