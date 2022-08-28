'Manifest' Season 4 Landing on Netflix on the Perfect Release Date

Manifest officially has a premiere date for Season 4, and it's a day that has special significance for the show. The first part of Season 4 will premiere on Nov. 4. As Fansided noted, it's all too fitting that the show will come back on that date, as it marks the day that Flight 828 landed in the show.

Not only did Netflix share the premiere date for Manifest Season 4, but they also released a teaser trailer. The clip showcases the characters as they get closer to finding out what happened on that fateful flight. However, will they be able to uncover the mystery before they run out of time? Fans will get to see how it all plays out when the first part of Manifest's final season drops on Nov. 4.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 lands November 4 pic.twitter.com/UmZctvRXsv — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2022

Netflix has also released an official description for the final episodes of the drama series. The description reads, "When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny."

Thankfully, fans will be able to see how Manifest's story wraps up, as the show nearly ended following Season 3. NBC shocked fans when they decided to cancel Manifest after Season 3. But, Manifest was ultimately picked up by Netflix for a fourth and final season. Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of Global TV, said that while there was a campaign from fans to bring new life to the show, the reason behind their decision mainly had to do with Manifest's streaming success. Bajaria told The Hollywood Reporter, "Fan enthusiasm is always great to see, but it really isn't the emails or tweets — it was all about the viewing. To save a show in this way, it has to have that fan viewing. I appreciate their passion and being connected to the characters, but the viewing is the thing that saved the show."