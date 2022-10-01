Major HBO Max Show Getting New Episode

HBO Max has ordered a new episode of The Case Against Adnan Syed – the docu-series about Syed's murder trial and its rise to national prominence. The series has received an influx of new viewers since Syed's murder conviction was overturned last month, but obviously, now it tells an incomplete version of the story. Syed himself will reportedly be able to speak on camera this time around.

HBO Documentary Films put this new special episode into production the day after Syed's conviction was overturned. The streamer announced that Amy Berg would return to direct this new episode, which is slated to release sometime in 2023. Much of the footage has reportedly been gathered already as Berg has been in Baltimore following Syed's case and anticipating this moment. This will reportedly be the only documentary to feature Syed himself.

Featuring exclusive access to Adnan Syed leading up to and following his release from prison, the new episode, directed by Berg, will debut in 2023. — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) September 21, 2022

"We knew the end of THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED was not the end of this story, and we've been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019," Berg said in the press release. "It's gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week."

Syed was still a teenager when he was convicted of murder his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. She disappeared in January of 1999 and her remains were found one month later in a local park. She was killed by manual strangulation. A decade and a half later, Syed's case became the focus of the first season of Serial - a breakout podcast that helped make true crime one of the dominant genres in media it is today.

Serial brought the issues with Syed's conviction to the public eye, and in the process brought to light many systemic issues in the criminal justice system. Enough doubt was cast on the evidence used against Syed that a legal team set out to earn him a new trial. After a few bumps in the road, they have done it.

Syed's new trial will reportedly include a lot of new evidence, perhaps pinpointing some alternative suspects. In the meantime, Syed will be in home detention and will be required to wear a GPS monitor. A new trial date for Syed has not yet been set, as some belated DNA tests are still pending. If conclusive, the prosecution may decide to drop the charges against Syed altogether.

Serial is available now on most major podcast apps. The Cast Against Adnan Syed is streaming on HBO Max. A new episode is due out sometime in 2023.